PS5-ready 2022 Sony 65-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $1,198 (Amazon low, $400 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,200, today’s deal is more than $400 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside exclusive features for PlayStation 5 users (“input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR…gaming picture quality”), you’ll find a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support, and a Google TV ecosystem for direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. From there, voice command action via Google Assistant and Alexa are complemented by Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, full array local dimming, Bluetooth, and video chat support via the add-on BRAVIA CAM. Head below for more details and 2022 Sony 4K TVs from $548.

Alongside this ongoing Amazon all-time low on the massive 85-inch model BRAVIA XR X90K, you’ll find a host of ongoing price drops on the rest of the brand’s latest 4K TVs waiting in the list below:

An even more affordable option comes by way of this feature-rich 2021 model VIZIO 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV at $298. Just be sure to check out the LG 77-inch A1 Series AirPlay 2 OLED 4K TV while it’s down at one of the lowest prices we have tracked alongside everything else in our 4K TV deal hub as well.

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K Google TV features:

Make movies and games come to life with the immersive detail and contrast of Full Array LED, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. See billions of accurate colors, each reproduced with the subtle differences of the real world with XR Triluminos Pro. And XR Contrast Booster 10 further enhances the dynamic range of the picture bringing out the beauty in everything you watch.

