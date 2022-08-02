Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 SE CPU sees second discount to new low of $800 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch Ryzen 5 SE/8GB/256GB for $799.99 shipped. This is a full $200 below its normal $1,000 going rate and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $50. Ready to be your on-the-go powerhouse, this laptop features “up to 70% more speed and multitasking power” than previous generations and comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen. The Surface Laptop 4 also packs Omnisonic Speakers which are backed by Dolby Atmos technology to deliver “theater-like sound” when watching movies and shows. On top of that, there’s a 720p HD camera, dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise, and more. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

You should really check out the Surface Dock 2 that’s available at Amazon for $200. Sure, it uses up your savings from today’s lead deal, but it also extends what you’re able to do with the Surface Laptop 4 on sale above. For instance, it uses a single cable to deliver four additional USB-C ports, two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack to your new laptop. Two of the USB-C ports even support DisplayPort output so you can turn your Surface Laptop 4 into a desktop with a single cable thanks to built-in charging as well.

Don’t forget that right now the just-released Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is seeing its first discount at $600, which is a full $100 off its launch price. Sure, the Surface Laptop Go 2 doesn’t have the same level of power as the Surface Laptop 4 above, but it comes in a much more compact form-factor and weighs under 2.5 pounds.

Surface Laptop 4 features:

Stand out on HD video calls backed by Studio Mics. Capture ideas on the vibrant PixelSense™ touchscreen. Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like Dolby Atmos® audio6. Do it all with a perfect balance of sleek, ultra-thin design, and more speed, now up to 70% faster – with significantly longer battery life than before1. Two sizes. Two keyboard finishes. Plus, choice of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or exclusive AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface® Edition processors2.

