Today, Microsoft is launching the latest addition to its in-house lineup of Windows computers with the Surface Laptop 4. Entering as one of the brand’s first portable machines to have the option of switching over to AMD processors, the new release enters with both 13.5- and 14-inch models alongside up to 70% performance gains, according to Microsoft. That’s alongside some upcoming accessories that expand the entire Surface lineup, including what Microsoft calls the Modern Webcam and USB-C Speaker. Head below for all of the details.

Microsoft debuts new Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft is out today with its new Surface Laptop 4, building on previous-generation models with claims of up to 70% improved performance, allowing the new release to enter as a sleek M1 MacBook competitor. This is also marking the time that the Surface Laptop lineup can be configured with both Intel and AMD chipsets.

Available in both 13.5- and 15-inch models, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 arrives with a PixelSense touchscreen display that also supports the brand’s Surface Pen accessory. The real noteworthy changes this time around fall to the inclusion of Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, as well as the option to switch over to AMD’s Zen 2 Surface Edition processor.

Battery life is seeing some notable upgrades on both of the new models as well, with the 13.5-inch AMD model rocking upwards of 19 hours of usage on a single charge. While the 15-inch version drops down to 17.5 hours, that’s still beating out the Intel configurations that enter at 17 and 16.5 hours of usage for the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions, respectively. Both of the Intel models of Surface Laptop 4 will ship with Intel’s latest Iris Xe graphics onboard.

Aside from under-the-hood improvements, Microsoft is taking the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach this time around on the Surface Laptop 4. There’s still the option to choose between suede-like Alcantara and metal finishes with four different colorways to pick from. Connectivity isn’t seeing much of a change here, either, as you’ll find the Microsoft’s Surface Connect port charging alongside single USB-C and USB-A ports and a headphone jack.

Now available, shipping later this week

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront and enters with a $999.99 starting price tag, depending on which configuration you spring for. That entry-level price point will net you the Intel model, while those hoping to bring home the AMD version will have to pay $1,299.99 or more. Shipping is slated to begin later this week on April 15, so those wishing to bring home Microsoft’s latest and greatest won’t have long to wait.

New accessories, too

Microsoft is also using the Surface Laptop 4 announcement today as a chance to refresh its stable of accessories given the recent work-from-home boom. While there is a whole collection of both consumer and business-oriented add-ons for your Surface device, there are two particular highlights.

First up, Microsoft’s eagerly awaited Modern Webcam has finally arrived, delivering 1080p recording alongside USB-A connectivity at $69.99. Unfortunately there’s no Windows Hello support on the one, but Microsoft is going for more of a simple design and feature set rather than anything too premium. It’s slated to ship later this year in June.

Microsoft also has a new Modern USB-C Speaker on the way as well, which is designed for those fully ingrained in the company’s Microsoft Teams software. The compact speaker has an array of buttons on the top allowing you to join calls, mute the microphone, and call back the last person you were chatting with. Oh yeah, and there’s volume control built in as well, because it is a speaker after all. The fabric-wrapped design then pairs with USB-C connectivity and a $99.99 price tag that will be launching in June.

