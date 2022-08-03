Arteza Gold Box up to 33% off from $14.50: Pencils, pens, office supplies, paints, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off a range of its art and office supplies. Shipping is free in orders over $25 or on everything for Prime members. Pricing starts from just over $14.50 with deals on everything from full kids’ art sets to office supplies, fine point pens, colored pencils, paints, canvas, sculpting tools, and more. Just watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on some listing pages to land the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the subscription after the order ships so you don’t get stuck with monthly deliveries. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Arteza Gold Box deals:

If it’s the gear for the kids you’re after right now, Amazon also launched a back to school sale on a range of STEM kits from Osmo and others. Featuring everything from learning robots to iPad art sets, the deals start from $9.50 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything you need to know in our recent coverage.

Arteza Inkonic Fine Point Pen features:

Quality at an affordable price: Your Arteza Fineliners Set provides fine-tip pens in 72 vivid colors. Value and performance are guaranteed.

Smudge-Free, Acid-Free Ink: Why settle for fine point markers that easily blot & smear? Your Arteza pens all have odorless ink that dries quickly without smudging.

Easy-Grip Comfort: No more sore hands & fingers. All Arteza Fineliner Pens boast special triangular barrels, ergonomically shaped for firmer, more comfortable grip. Won’t roll off desks & tables.

