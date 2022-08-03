Chefman’s regularly $100 Conical Burr Coffee Grinder hits Amazon low at $42, more from $10

As part of its latest coffee, tea, and espresso sale, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on grinders, kettles, French press machines, and more. One standout here is the Chefman Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at $42.10 shipped. This one launched in September of last year at $100 and began sliding down in price in 2022. Bouncing back and forth between around $58 and full price as of late, today’s deal delivers a deep price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. This conical burr grinder features 31 settings from coarse to extra fine making it ideal for “espresso, pour-over, French press, drip,” and more. The detachable stainless steel burr is joined by a digital display for convenient one-touch grinding alongside a built-in countdown timer and a 9.7-ounce bean capacity. More details below. 

If a simple spice grinder-style option will do the trick for your fresh beans, check out the deal on the Ovente Electric Coffee Grinder in today’s Amazon sale at just over $15 Prime shipped. This 2022 low is joined by a series of other accessories to refresh or upgrade your morning routine and you’ll find everything waiting for you on this landing page starting from just over $10 Prime shipped

The swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on cooking and kitchen gear. Just one of the notable offers you’ll find there is on Instant Pot’s 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fry Oven. The regularly $200 machine is now sitting at one of the best prices ever on Amazon with a $154 listing still live from earlier this week. Take a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature list in our recent deal coverage before you browse through the rest of our kitchen deals right here

Chefman Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

  • A FRESH AND FLAWLESS GRIND: The Chefman Conical Burr Grinder makes rich, bold and flavorful coffee grounds a reality. With 31 settings from coarse to extra fine, you can seamlessly select the perfect grind size for delicious espresso, pour-over, French press, drip, and so much more! This compact and stylish countertop grinder features a detachable stainless steel burr and low-speed grinding for full, robust flavors.
  • STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL DISPLAY: Get grinding faster than ever with a sleek and streamlined digital control display. Simply select your grind size via the dial, and click start for convenient one-touch grinding. The built-in countdown timer will let you know when you’re one step closer to your morning cup!

