DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR 1/2-inch impact wrench kit returns to Amazon low at $199 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR 1/2-inch Impact Wrench Kit for $199 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best price we’ve seen in well over a year. Delivering 700-foot pounds of max torque and 1,200-foot pounds of breakaway torque, this impact wrench is perfect for tackling even the toughest of tasks. It weighs only just six pounds and the heavy-duty 1/2-inch anvil has a detent pin is ready to handle anything you need. There’s even an LED light with a 20 second delay to help you see what’s going on even when you let off the trigger. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 700-foot pounds of torque or a 1/2-inch connection point, then BLACK+DECKER’s 1/4-inch impact driver is a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $52 on Amazon, it’s hard to deny the value that it offers. While it serves a completely different purpose in a DIY toolkit, everyone should have a 1/4-inch impact on hand for various tasks around the house. Honestly, my impact driver gets far more use than any drill/driver I own.

Keep Energizer’s LED pocket pen light on you in case you need some extra illumination when working on a project. It’s on sale for $7.50 right now, which is a 50% discount form its normal going rate. Ready to deliver illumination exactly where you need it, the LED flashlight is also ultra-compact and fits into your pocket with ease.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Wrench Kit features:

The DEWALT DCF899M1 20v MAX XR Brushless High Torque 1/2-inch Impact Wrench with Dentent Pin Anvil (4.0 Ah) features up to 700 ftpounds of MAX Torque and 1200 ftpounds of MAX breakaway torque. This DEWALT impact wrench has a compact design of 8 13/16-inch in length and weighs only 7.2pounds for ease of use. It also has multi speed control for a variety of applications (0 400/1,200/1,900 RPM). A heavy duty 1/2-inch Anvil with detent pinch An LED light with 20 second delay allows for increased visibility in dark or tight workspaces.

