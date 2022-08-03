Slide Kingston’s metal 32GB USB-C flash drive on your keychain at the $8 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 32GB Kingston DataTraveler 80 USB-C Flash Drive for just $7.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model sells for over $15 at Walmart but you can find it for $9 at B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While it might not be the fastest option out there or feature the largest capacity – check out the $45 Kingston DataTraveler Max if you require higher-end specs, it is a notable solution for quick and easy portable storage. It delivers a metal casing with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity to work alongside your modern MacBook as well as Android handsets and more. The keychain-ready flash drive also ships with an extended 5-year warranty. More details below.

If the more rugged metal casing featured above isn’t of interest to you, check out the standard issue Kingston DataTraveler 70. It comes with the same 32GB of storage but will only run you $4.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something more substantial in the storage department, dive into the new all-time lows we are seeing on Lexar’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 portable SSD. Now starting from $100, these deals are the best prices we have ever tracked on the relatively new releases with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear and NVMe performance alongside built-in RGB lighting and more. All of the details you need are in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Kingston DataTraveler 80 USB-C Flash Drive features:

Kingston’s DataTraveler 80 is a high-performance USB flash drive that supports Type-C portable PC, desktops, and smartphones without the need for an adapter. With extremely fast transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s Read and 60MB/s Write, the DataTraveler 80 allows quick and convenient file transfers. The compact and capped design with a durable casing and keyring loop makes it ideal for on-the-go storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!