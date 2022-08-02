Lexar’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 portable gaming SSD with RBG lights hits Amazon low from $100

Amazon is now offering the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a 23% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 1TB edition down at $169.99 shipped, another Amazon all-time low down $30 from the regular $200 price tag. This USB-C model delivers a particularly speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear and NVMe performance to stand out from most gaming-focused drives out there. Alongside the aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for “added protection, shock and vibration resistance,” the SL660 Blaze also includes a removable stand for desktop use, USB-A and USB-C cables, a carrying pouch, and built-in RGB lighting. More details below.

If you don’t mind going with a hard disk drive solution to store your game library and the like, take a look at the more affordable WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive. This one doubles your storage for a fraction of the price at $65 shipped on Amazon. It’s not going to deliver the same level of speed when it comes to transferring files, but it does include compatibility with just about all modern consoles as well as a 3-year warranty.

While we are on the topic, be sure to dive into the ongoing price drop live on Kingston’s 2TB portable SSD as well. This model provides a notable 2,000MB/s with USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear alongside a protective rubber sleeve at the discounted rate. Now sitting at the Amazon low, you can take a closer look at this one right here and be sure to check out our recent tutorial on installing an internal SSD into your PS5 while you’re at it.

Lexar SL660 Blaze portable gaming SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!