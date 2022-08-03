Lenovo’s Flex 5i Chromebook falls to new all-time low at Amazon, now $296 (Reg. $430)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Flex 5i 13 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/8GB/64GB for $295.94 shipped. Normally around $430, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Designed to be an “efficient and always ready” device, this computer can function as a tablet, in tent or stand mode, or even as a traditional laptop. The slim and light 360-degree convertible design makes it quite versatile all around. You’ll also find a 13-inch 1080p IPS display and up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a webcam with privacy shutter and microphones to complete the package. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Lenovo’s official 15.6-inch laptop bag is a great way to tote your new Chromebook around. You’ll find that it’s only $15 at Amazon, making it quite budget-friendly. There’s more than enough room to keep your new Chromebook, its charger, a mouse, cables, and more with you at all times, making it a great buy with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is on sale for $375, which is $55 below its normal going rate. It delivers a detachable keyboard experience which makes it an even more versatile 2-in-1, though it does ditch the i3 processor from above with a Snapdragon ARM-based alternative.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook features:

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook 13″, powered by an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life to let you get things done quickly and easily with all your favorite Chromebook features. A compact touchscreen Chromebook that gives you what you need to hit the ground running, it merges versatility with power in a slim and lightweight design. This convertible laptop has a 360⁰ hinge so it’s easy to use as a laptop, tablet, or in tent mode so you can stream your favorite movies and shows. Designed for easy startup and everyday use, you can use your Google account for seamless access to your files, photos, and music no matter where you are. It also offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM memory and 64GB eMMC storage to help your productivity.

