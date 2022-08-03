Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook delivers a detachable keyboard at $375 (Save $55)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $375.15 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $430, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date. This is $15 under our previous mention and amounts to $55 in savings just in time for back to school. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As far as more affordable Chrome OS experiences go, HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook is also on sale this week. This model just launched back in March, and is now on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping to an all-time low of $160, this amounts to $130 in savings and marks an even more affordable way to score a new lightweight work machine or upgrade for the back to school setup.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!