Renpho’s HealthKit smart body scale measures 13 metrics at new low of $12

Renpho Group (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Body Scale for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this scale generally goes for between $19 and $30 at Amazon depending on the sale and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Designed to tie into Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and more, this scale can take 13 key measurements of your body simply by standing on it. This includes BMI, body fat, skeletal muscle, weight, bone mass, and more. These metrics are stored within the Renpho app as well as whatever third-party service you choose, and it can support up to 400 pounds as well. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a smart body scale? Consider instead opting for a kitchen scale from Etekcity to save some cash. It’s just $9 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and while it doesn’t connect to your phone over Bluetooth or record body weight, you really can’t get around having a solid kitchen scale when it comes to eating healthy. You’ll find that this model can weigh up to 11 pounds and can switch between grams and ounces depending on what you need.

Don’t forget to check out the Fitbit Versa 3 that’s on sale at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s currently seeing an $82 discount, which drops it down to $148 at Amazon, making now a great time to upgrade your fitness tracking abilities.

Renpho HealthKit Body Scale features:

Renpho smart BMI scale measures body weight, body fat, body water, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMI, BMR, metabolic age, etc. You can measure your metrics without phone at anytime, when you turn on your phone and re-measure on the smart BMI weight scale, the data will be automatically synced to the app. Renpho Digital bathroom scale use Renpho Health app, compatible with health-tracking apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, Fibit, Myfitnesspal. Allows you to store and manage your body metrics in one app, track your fitness progess more easy and convenient.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!