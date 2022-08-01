Amazon clears out Fitbit Versa 3 with $82 discount to new all-time low of $148, more

Amazon is currently discounting the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch down to a new all-time low. Right now, you can score the fitness tracker for $148.19 shipped in several styles, which is down from its usual $230 price tag. Not only is this beating our previous mention by $13, but it also delivers the best price to date. With summer weather bearing down, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well. Head below for more.

While not quite an all-time low, Amazon is also offering up a chance to save on the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker at $113.99 in several styles. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $75 off, while beating our previous mention by $19. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

Then for some workout earbuds to tag along on runs and almost anywhere else that either of the Fitbits go, we’re tracking a pair of second-best prices on Beats offerings. These are some of the most popular fitness-ready buds on the market, with the Beats Fit Pro dropping to $180 with an H1 chip in tow to go alongside the Beats Studio Buds at $120.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

