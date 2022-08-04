Save 50% and add this Wi-Fi RGBW LED floor lamp to your space for $50 on Amazon

Brightever US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25W Wi-Fi RGBW LED Smart Floor Lamp for $49.99 shipped with the code BDWOPCAFN7 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves a total of $50 and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This floor lamp is great to illuminate your living or gaming space with bright and fun colors. The lamp itself has a “smooth” 0-100% brightness adjustment and you can customize it from 2700K to 6500K white balance. It also has built-in WI-Fi connectivity and works with the Smart Life app to change the RGB coloring of the light itself, should you want to add a splash of color to your space. Keep reading for more.

Now, if you just need to add white light to your room instead of color, then today’s deal might be a bit expensive and a little overkill. Instead, consider picking up this LED floor lamp that can be had for $28 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, there’s no RGB here, but at a fraction of the cost coming in at $22 below today’s lead deal, it’s well worth it if you just need to add some extra light to a reading nook or couch.

For adding more color to your space, you should check out this deal that we found on Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip. It’s down from $23 to $18 and saves you 22% from its normal going rate. There’s no smartphone connectivity here though, so you’ll have to use the included remote to change brightness, color, or any other aspects of this light.

Brightever RGBW Wi-Fi LED Floor Lamp features:

Brightever smart floor lamp can be controlled in three ways, including Smart Life APP, touch control and voice control. No matter which mode you choose, you can create glamorous lighting effects for you sweet home. Smooth 0%-100% brightness adjustment and 2700K-6500K color temperature are waiting for you to explore. Surprisingly, the floor lamp works well with Alexa and Google Home. So you also can control the lamp via voice in a simple manner.

