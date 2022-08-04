Govee’s RGB LED light strip spans nearly 33 feet at 21% off, now $18 Prime shipped

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This strip ditches built-in smarts and app control for a 44-key remote that lets you change the primary RGB colorways as well as white. There are also 16 multicolored options to “DIY your favorite color and decorate your room.” The 300 LEDs are perfect for illuminating various areas and the entire strip spans 32.8 feet in length. Head below for more.

You instead could pick up a Govee RGBWW LED Light Bulb that has Bluetooth connectivity. It comes in at $14, which is $4 below today’s lead deal and allows you to customize the color with a smartphone app. However, it won’t illuminate nearly as large of an area since it’s a single bulb instead of nearly 33-feet of LEDs.

Don’t forget that you can bundle a Philips Hue 3-bulb color starter kit with Amazon’s Echo Dot right now to save. Pricing starts at $100 and there’s $50 or more in savings to be had by bundling these smart home essentials. Then, swing by our dedicated smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrades.

Govee RGB LED Light Strip features:

Multiple Colors: LED strip lights with 44 key remote controller, provide the primary red, green, blue (RGB) and white, and also 16 multicolored options to DIY your favorite color to decorate your room. （The adapter is not waterproof）

Multi-Scene Application: 300 LED beads emit bright lighting. The surface of the strip light is attached with a transparent coating, the light is more uniform and soft and not dazzling. The outdoor light strip can be used to decorate your room, bedroom, ceiling, or cabinet, yard.

Control Remotely: Power your strip light on/off, increase brightness, and select desired colors at the touch of a button. Thanks to the remote controller, managing your LED strip light within a 10m/32.8ft range is a breeze.

