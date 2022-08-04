CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gal. 150 PSI air compressor kit includes a 18-ga. Brad nailer for $169

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-gallon 150 PSI Air Compressor Kit for $169 shipped. For comparison, this kit normally runs $211 and today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Designed to get you up and going as soon as it arrives, this kit includes a 150PSI air compressor, a hose, and an 18-gauge Brad nailer. That’s everything you need to start working on framing projects around the house whether that be finishing work or just getting something pinned together while the glue dries. Out of all the nailers on the market, the 18-gauge Brad is my personal favorite and the one I reach for most when doing woodworking projects. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings and spend $7 on Amazon to pick up 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the Brad nailer included above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

Don’t forget to check out the DEWALT 12-inch compound double bevel miter saw that’s on sale for its Amazon low price of $299. That’s a full $100 below its normal going rate and makes now a great time to further outfit your woodworking shop. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways you can save.

CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor Kit features:

Brad Nailer & Air Compressor Combo Kit is ready for use out of the box. The 6 gal. Compressor features an oil-free pump for maintenance-free operation. The 18 GA Brad Nailer drives 18 GA nails from 5/8-inch to 2-inch in length and is perfect for small trim, shoe molding, and baseboards.

