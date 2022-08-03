Bundle Philips Hue 3-bulb color starter kits with Echo Dots from $100 (Save $50+)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit bundled with an Echo Dot 4th Gen for $179.99 shipped. Down from the combined $230 value, this is like getting the Alexa speaker for free and the best value to date at $50 off. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. You’re also getting the Alexa-enabled Echo Dot to take full advantage of the bulbs out of the box. Head below for more.

Another option for decking out your smart home has Amazon bundling the previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Gen with a 3-pack of Color Ambiance Bluetooth Philips Hue Bulbs at $99.99. This too is like getting the Alexa speaker for free and then some, with today’s offer saving you a total of $75. This is also a new all-time low, too. While you’re missing out on the Hue Bridge and the smart button, but still gets you an Echo-powered package for controlling the three color bulbs with your voice.

Then make sure to go check out the discount we spotted on this Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip bundle. Including the lightstrip as well as an extension strip, you’re getting 9 feet of addressable RGB lighting that’s perfect for behind the TV, up on a shelf, and pretty much anywhere else in your setup that could use some extra ambiance. Plus, it’s down to $122.50 with a whopping $127 in savings attached.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!