Greenwork’s 40V 8-inch Electric Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment returns to $187

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment for $186.99 shipped. Normally going for $220, this 15% discount, or $33 in savings, marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen in 2022 thus far. While those trees in your yard may look nice, you could have to trim them to protect your home and you will have no issue here with its up to 8-foot reach. The 8-inch bar and chain here also feature an automatic oiling system. You will even be able to trim the hedges around your home with the included attachment here with the 2Ah battery giving you up to 65 cuts per charge. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could grab just the pole saw for just $142. You get everything above including the 2Ah battery and charger. The benefit of these electric power tool ecosystems is the compatibility of batteries with various tools. As you expand your collection, any Greenworks 40V battery can be used with any 40V tool. You may want to go ahead and pick up a second 40V 2Ah battery for $63 if you live in a woody area as 65 cuts per charge may not be enough.

Trimming all those tree branches is sure to stir up pollen so make sure you’re filtering it with the Coway Airmega 300 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier at the new low price of $270. This purifier was designed to accommodate rooms up to 1,256-square feet with the ability to process that air volume twice an hour through its True HEPA filter.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Pole Saw features:

40V COMBO KIT – This polesaw / pole hedge trimmer combo kit allows you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, enhancing your curb appeal

AUTOMATIC OILER – applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extend the life of the chain

MAINTENANCE FREE – The polesaw and pole hedge trimmer is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need

