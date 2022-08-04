Coway’s Airmega 300 True HEPA Air Filter reaches new all-time low of $270 (Save $329)

Amazon is now offering the Coway Airmega 300 True HEPA Air Purifier for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $549, this 51% discount marks a new all-time we’ve seen. This purifier was designed to accommodate rooms up to 1,256-square feet with the ability to process that air volume twice an hour through its True HEPA filter. The pollution sensor in the Airmega 300 will provide real-time readings on air quality through the brightly colored LED ring. There are a total of five fan modes with “nearly silent” operation on the lowest speed and a maximum sound level of 43.2dB. If you find you’re allergies are easily triggered by pollen or pet dander, it may be time to pick up an air purifier. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers clean your air, you can make sure your car is looking its best with this discount on Chemical Guys HOL357 Clean & Shine Car Wash Starter Kit at the low price of $28. Featuring the brand’s popular wash mitt alongside three microfiber drying towels, it delivers cleaners for the exterior and interior of your car as well as the diablo wheel soap.

Coway Airmega 300 True HEPA Air Filter features:

The most advanced air purifier developed by Coway. Air mega is a connected air purifier, that intelligently, effectively and quietly cleans the air in your home. Its dual-filtration system removes 99.97percent of particulate matter from the air, while the accompanying pollution indicator allows you to monitor and manage air quality real-time. The Coway Airmega 300 model features smart mode (auto, sleep, eco) and real-time air quality monitoring, so you can rest assured that your Coway Airmega is always at work. The Coway Airmega 300 model is not Wi-Fi or app enabled. At 1,256 square feet of coverage, the 300 model is perfect for small to midsize rooms.

