Apple's just-released Starlight M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe sees first discount to $1,135

Rikka Altland -
$1,135

Trusted Retailer Expercom is now offering the first cash discount on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air. Now dropping the entry-level 8GB/256GB model to $1,135.05 shipped for the Starlight model, today’s offer amounts to $64 in savings from the usual $1,199 price point you’d pay at Amazon as well as a new all-time low. Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Over at Amazon, you can still save $100 on the M2 MacBook Pro. This configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air. Still, at $1,199 down from the usual $1,299 price tag, there’s some added savings here for those who do need the power.

Or if you’re willing to step up to the higher side of Apple’s latest portable MacBook lineup, there’s even deeper savings to be had on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Now starting at $1,749, there’s at least $250 in savings on the recently-redesigned machines which offer better performance than either of the M2 models detailed above. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide as we get close to wrapping up the work week.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

