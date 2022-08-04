Ninja’s all-in-one Kitchen System blender and food processor now $110 (Matching low, $50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Ninja Compact Kitchen System for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $50 or 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before today. This is essentially a 3-in-1 kitchen system that delivers traditional blending action alongside being an ice crusher and food processor with the ability to also mix dough and more. It includes stacked, Pro Extractor, and dough blade assemblies alongside a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl and a 1,200W motor to handle a wide variety of kitchen tasks from a single unit. Joining the Auto-IQ presets that deliver “unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns,” it also ships with an 18-ounce single serve cup with a spout lid for your daily smoothies and protein shakes. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a simple personal blender for light meal preparations and smoothies, consider the Ninja Fit Personal Blender. This one sells for $60 shipped on Amazon and features 700W of power that should be enough for all but the most robust ingredients and the like, just don’t expect it to also mix dough.

Then check out everything in our home goods guide for the rest of our ongoing kitchen and cooking deals. One notable offer delivers COSORI’s app-controlled Air Fryer Pro II at up to 25% off the going rate. This model features 5.8-quarts of cooking space alongside smartphone and voice control via Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Take a closer look at what it offers in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Ninja Compact Kitchen System features:

POWERFUL CRUSHING: Stacked Blade Assembly and high-performance Pro Extractor Blades Assembly powers through frozen ingredients and ice with ease.

FOOD PROCESSING: Includes a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl, Chopping and Dough Blade Assembly for added versatility and functionality.

3 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Blender, ice crusher, and food processor combined that utilizes 1200 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

