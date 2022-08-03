COSORI’s app-controlled Air Fryer Pro II delivers 5.8-quarts of smart cooker for $105 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Pro II for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $125 and actually more like $140 over the last several months, today’s deal is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also a 2022 Amazon low that we have tracked. You’re looking at a 12-in-1, 5.8-quart air fryer that stands out from other models in the price range with a series of smart functionality. More specifically speaking, you can take full control of the cooker remotely via the companion app, monitor cooking progress from the living room (or anywhere else), receive status notifications, and activate voice control via Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The dishwasher-safe cooking basket is a nice touch as well. More details below.

You could drop down to the non-smart model at $100, but for $5 it’s probably not worth it. And if you’re going to go for a more standard issue air fryer solution, there’s better bang for your buck elsewhere like this 4.2-quart Ultrean model that sells for $48 shipped on Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out this new low price on Traeger’s Pro 575 WiFIRE pellet grill/smoker, then dive into our home goods guide for even more. One notable offer waiting for you there if you’re looking for a more substantial air fryer solution is this ongoing price drop on Instant Pot’s 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fry Oven. This family-sized cooker can handle two separate dishes at a time and it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon.

COSORI Smart Air Fryer Pro II features:

COSORI NEW-GENERATION SMART AIR FRYER: The Pro II Air Fryer features a professional stage cooking function, enhanced heating elements and an optimized structural design to bring a more professional, faster cooking experience and crispier meals

STAGE COOKING FUNCTION: Cook food like a professional by setting different temperatures and cooking times with just one preset, ensuring excellent food taste

UP TO 20% FASTER THAN SMART PRO I: Enhanced heating technology delivers faster and crispier meals, saving 20% cooking time when compared with Smart Pro

