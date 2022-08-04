Philips 7500 Toothbrush with charge case returns to $100 Amazon low ($70 off), more from $34

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $170, sometimes fetching as much as $190, and currently on sale for $135 at Walmart, today’s price returns this model to the Amazon all-time low for the first time for the lowest we can find. Alongside including a pair of brush heads, this model also ships with the charging travel case to keep it powered up on the go or during business trips as well as the at-home charger. Built-in pressure sensors, the usual timer, and brush head replacement notifications join your choice of four brushing modes (Clean, white+, Gum Health, and DeepClean+) alongside the adjustable intensity settings. More deals below from $34.

Amazon is also now offering the latest model Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush down at $33.73 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low at about $6 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. You’re not going to get the travel charging case or variable brushing modes with this model like the one above, but it is a notable option for a no-frills electric toothbrush solution at an affordable price point.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 features:

Removes up to 10x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Pressure sensor lets you know when you’re brushing too hard

Progress report gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits

BrushSync Technology lets you know when to replace your brush head

Personalized settings — 4 modes: Clean, white+, Gum Health and DeepClean+ Care and 3 Intensities

Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare handle, 1 charging travel case, 1 charger, 1 Premium Plaque Control brush head, 1 Premium Gum Health brush head

