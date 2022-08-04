Samsung’s latest 12th Gen-powered Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop returns to all-time low of $799

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro i5/8GB/256GB 13.3-inch Laptop for $799 shipped. Normally going for $1,050, this $251 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor, you can take advantage of the four performance and eight efficiency cores to tear through bigger workloads while sipping power during lighter tasks. You’ll also have a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Those who use Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be able to sync to this laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer. This same feature will allow you to use your Samsung Tab S8 tablet as a secondary screen for increased productivity. Head below for more.

If you just need a basic laptop for school or office work, you may be more interested in the Acer Spin 311 Chromebook N4000/4GB/64GB for $250. Instead of a Windows-running laptop, you will get this convertible Chromebook running ChromeOS with an Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz (boost to 2.6GHz) processor. You can expect upwards of 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with the 11.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display complete with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. There are a total of two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a microSD card slot for extra storage to supplement the 64GB that is built-in.

If you’ve been looking to make the jump over to Apple silicon, now is the time as we’re tracking the first discount on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air in Starlight at $1,135. Coming equipped with the all-new M2 processor, you will see a refreshed form-factor, a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with a peak 500-nit brightness, and the return of the MagSafe charging connector.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro features:

Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet

Galaxy Book2 Pro features an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that’s 2x clearer than before; You’ll sound amazing too with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and intelligent noise canceling

All of your Galaxy devices sync to help you do more; Pair them up and take control of an interconnected network of seemingly unlimited possibilities; Access a file, photo or text on any device

