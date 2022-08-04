Save 20% on HOTO’s 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at its new low of $32

HOTO TOOLS US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $31.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $40, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price as well as being the first discount we’ve seen. This tool set is perfect for those who like to tinker or repair electronics as it comes equipped with Torx, y-shaped, w-shaped, and many more unique bits alongside the usual Philips and slotted bits. The driver comes with a “three-dimensional non-slip pattern design” that makes sure you have a good grip. A built-in magnet ensures screws stay attached to the bit while the magnet also retains the bit itself. The magnetic storage box prevents bits from falling and can be taken out easily. Coming in at just 230g, this small screwdriver kit is perfect as a gift or as an addition to your tool collection. Head below for more.

Looking for a more rounded tool kit? You may be interested in the CARTMAN 39 Piece general Household Tool Set for $20. While you won’t receive the same assortment of precision driver bits above but you will get an assortment of the most common Philips and slotted screwdrivers alongside other good-to-haves such as a hammer, Allen wrenches, a box cutter, and more. Everything is neatly stored inside a hard plastic tool case so your tools stay organized.

We’re also currently tracking a deal on the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric 8-inch Pole Saw with a Hedge Trimmer Attachment at its second-lowest 2022 price of $187. While those trees in your yard may look nice, you could have to trim them to protect your home and you will have no issue here with its up to 8-foot reach.

HOTO 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

The lid can be rotated flexibly. When using, it fits your palm or fingers and rotate freely, enabling a more stable and smoother single handed operation.

There is a built-in magnet inside the box that firmly adsorb the precision bits to prevent falling or dislocation. With only a light touch of a single finger, the bits can be taken out easily.

The 28 types of bits of 11 main categories cover all commonly seen screws in precision maintenance. They can not only be applied in such complex electronic devices as mobile phone, game console, and camera, but also in such daily items as glasses, children’s toys, and lamp.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!