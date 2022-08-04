Save 41% on NETGEAR’s Tri-Band Orbi Pro Mesh System 2-pack at new low of $130

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the NETGEAR Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $220, this 41% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This mesh Wi-Fi system is capable of delivering speeds up to 3Gb/s while covering 5,000-square feet with both the included router and satellite. The tri-band system allows for the router and satellite to communicate on a separate band, removing wasted bandwidth usage and reducing overall latency. The router comes equipped with three Ethernet ports while the satellite has four so you can connect hard-wired devices. The NETGEAR Insight mobile app makes setup a breeze and allows for easy network monitoring to boot. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, make the jump to Wi-Fi 6, and don’t need a mesh network, you could go with the TP-Link Archer AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Router for $104 instead. This Wi-Fi 6-capable router can support wireless speeds upwards of 2,402Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage.

Be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you, such as this one on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air in Starlight for $1,135, the first cash discount we’ve tracked since launch. Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor.

NETGEAR Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh System features:

Blanket your growing business with secure, reliable, and blazing fast Wi-Fi with Orbi Pro. Orbi Pro works for small offices, cafes, retail, and more. Orbi Pro’s Tri-band AC3000 Wi-Fi creates a fast, dedicated wireless connection between the Orbi Pro Router and Satellite similar to a wired Ethernet connection without having to run an Ethernet cable between them.

