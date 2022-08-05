Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop drops $240 to new all-time low of $1,460

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator Orion 3000 i7/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,459.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this solid $240 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this desktop. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics, you will tear through pretty much any gamer at high graphical settings with the 16GB of RAM being enough for games. You will also have two storage options included here with the 512GB NVMe SSD being your boot drive where Windows 11 is installed and the 1TB 7200RPM HDD being where you can store your large games that don’t require the fastest drive speeds. Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet allow you to have access to wireless or wired internet depending on your setup with the included Predator RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse getting you started quickly. Head below for more.

I would recommend taking some of your savings here and picking up the ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for $100. Ensuring you can hear your games clearly is very important, especially in competitive games. With just a single USB connection, you will have a wireless range of up to 15 meters through the 2.4GHz signal that will work with your PC and your Xbox (One, X|S). You’re also looking at up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge that can be quickly filled back up over its USB-C port. The microphone features flip-to-mute functionality with three different audio EQs you can cycle through at the press of a button. I recently picked up this headset and have had no problems with it. The earcup material is very soft and my head doesn’t get tired after hours of use.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. For instance, we’re tracking a deal on SteelSeries’ Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Brown Switches at its all-time low price of $110. This mechanical gaming keyboard will come with brown switches meaning you’ll get a soft tactile feel while typing and gaming, and it comes in a full-size layout meaning you’ll get a number pad with some additional editing keys.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop features:

Within the confines of the small yet sharply defined Predator Orion 3000 lays a monster in waiting – unrestrained, unrelenting and always ready to strike, no matter the task. Eager to put its ferociously powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics to the test, the Predator Orion 3000 delivers an awe-inspiring gaming experience that’s second to none! Get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience that ignites the senses and takes your passion to new heights!

