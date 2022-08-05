Apple kickstarts weekend movie nights with latest $7 or less iTunes sale

Apple is now heading into the weekend by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’re looking at a collection of $5 flicks starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock to go alongside a collection of fan-favorite titles at $7 or less. Everything will become a permanent part of your digital collection, and you can head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $7 or less, down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks.

Alongside the $7 flicks, Apple is also carrying the savings over to a collection of movies starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Each of these titles are now marked down to $5 each and cover a wide range of the respective actors’ range.

