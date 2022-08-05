Sun Joe’s Portable Electric 1600PSI Pressure Washer sees first discount to $63, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Aqua Joe sprinklers, garden hoses, and more starting from $8.40 and up to 62% off. Leading the way is the Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $62.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 30% price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked for this pressure washer. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 1600PSI and up to 1.45 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose. Head below for more Aqua Joe Gold Box deals.

Aqua Joe Sprinklers and Garden Hose deals:

After checking out all these Gold Box offers, be sure to stick around to take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Another 1-day sale that is ongoing is the YardStash IV Storage Tent Shed at the low price of $90, which is $70 below the Amazon all-time low. Coming in at 74 by 32 by 68 inches, it delivers a simple pop-up storage solution for bikes, garden tools, pool toys, and other outdoor gear.

Sun Joe Portable Electric Pressure Washer features:

The Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Electric pressure washer is perfect for medium to heavy-duty cleaning jobs around the patio, house, and car. Its adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle let you tailor your spray, letting you adjust the intensity and width. Sun Joe’s powerful 11 Amp motor generates 1600 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing of maximum water flow of 1.45 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) giving you maximum power where you need it most thanks to the easy carry handle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!