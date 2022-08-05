Save $100 on YardStash’s IV bike, tool, and more storage tent shed at $90 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the YardStash IV Storage Tent Shed at $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $190 and currently fetching as much on Amazon, this is a solid $100 price drop, almost $70 below the Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Coming in at 74 by 32 by 68 inches, it delivers a simple pop-up storage solution for bikes, garden tools, pool toys, and other outdoor gear. Made entirely of vinyl tarpaulin with sealed seams, it can, according to YardStash, be “put together without tools in just 10 minutes” with an included set of “eyelets to firmly secure it to the ground, a fence, or a wall.” More details below.

If you’re just looking for something simple to protect bikes and other gear from the elements outdoors and the like, consider this simple Hanmir Cover at under $17.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. While clearly not as robust or protective a solution, it does include a lock hole as well a waterproof seal and a UV coating for significantly less cash than today’s lead deal.

If you’re looking for some electric yard tools to stash in there, yesterday we spotted Greenwork’s 40V 8-inch Electric Pole Saw with the hedge trimmer back down at $187 shipped. Just be sure to also check out this 30% price drop on Chemical Guys’ all-in-one car wash kit as well. It includes a wash mitt, three microfiber drying towels, exterior and interior cleaners, and its diablo wheel soap for under $28 Prime shipped. Get a closer look right here and hit up our home goods guide for more.

YardStash IV features:

MULTIPURPOSE – This 74″ x 32″ x 68″ tent offers bike shed storage for 2 adult bikes easily. You’ll still have room to store long-handled garden tools, pool toys, and other outdoor equipment.

EASY TO ASSEMBLE – A versatile alternative to bulky metal/wooden sheds & outdoor storage, our lightweight bike tent can be put together without tools in just 10 minutes.

STABLE – Every outdoor bike storage tent includes a set of eyelets to firmly secure it to the ground, a fence, or a wall for optimal protection from strong winds.

