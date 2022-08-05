ASUS’ AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Mesh System 2-pack reaches new low price of $230

Newegg is now offering the ASUS AX6100 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Mesh Router 2-pack for $229.99 shipped with code ASPT2323 at checkout. With a list price of $400, this router bundle has more recently sold in the $250-300 price range from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H with this deal from Newegg being the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This mesh system is designed to provide whole-home coverage with speeds upwards of 4,804Mb/s over the 5GHz-2 band and overall throughput of 6,100Mb/s across all the bands. Powered by Trend Micro, the AiProection Pro technology will keep everyone connected to the network safe from online threats with regular updates to ensure the best protection. ASUS’ AiMesh system is also supported so you can expand the mesh network with other compatible ASUS routers. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t require as broad of coverage, you could instead pick up the TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-band Router for $155. While the overall throughput is slightly lower, at 5,400Mb/s, you will still have “extensive coverage” as the four antennas use beamforming technology to evenly spread the wireless signals around. There are also four Gigabit Ethernet ports located on the backside of this router so you can connect hard-wired devices like TVs and PCs for the lowest latency and highest internet speeds. You can even connect a storage device to the built-in USB-A 3.0 port to have private cloud storage that any on the network can access.

After upgrading your Wi-Fi coverage, you can have more confidence that your smart home devices won’t have coverage issues. If you’re looking for some smart light bulbs to build out your setup, you may be interested in the GE CYNC Full Color RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb at the second-best price of $10. This smart bulb is one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade your space with a splash of color.

ASUS AX6100 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Mesh System features:

AiMesh technology allows you to establish an even stronger Wi-Fi system with 802.11ax technology as wireless backhaul to transmit data between two RT-AX92U, ensuring the most stable Wi-Fi for connected devices

AiProtection Pro protects all the connected devices on your home network and advanced parental controls allow you to manage the family’s internet usage.

With ofdma and mu mimo, AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi system enables more efficient, stable, and faster transmission even when multiple devices are transmitting data at the same time

