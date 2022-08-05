Elgato’s 32 programmable key Stream Deck XL reaches new 2022 Amazon low price of $204

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $204.19 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 18% discount marks a new 2022 Amazon low price while also being the second-best price of 2022 so far. As its name implies, this device can be used as a control interface for streamers with a total of 32 programmable LCD buttons. You can configure them to change scenes while streaming, control your office lighting, and much more depending on your needs. It also works nicely alongside popular platforms like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Be sure to check out our hands-on coverage of the smaller V2 Stream Deck to see what the software is capable of and then head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you may be more interested in the CORSAIR K55 PRO LITE RGB Wired Gaming Keyboard for $50. While this may seem like an odd substitution for the Stream Deck above, it’s actually reasonable if you just need a few dedicated programmable keys. There are a total of six macro keys that works with the same Stream Deck software so you can configure everything you need. You’ll also have a full-sized keyboard with IP42 dust and spill resistance and five RGB lighting zones with six onboard lighting effects. You will also have dedicated media control keys so you won’t have to minimize your game to skip tracks and such. I used the original K55 before upgrading to a mechanical keyboard and it served me well over the years of use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been wanting to get into gaming but don’t have a desktop capable of doing so, you may be interested in the Acer Predator Orion 3000 i7/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3070 for $1,460. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics, you will tear through pretty much any gamer at high graphical settings with the 16GB of RAM being enough for games.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Boasting 32 customizable LCD keys poised to launch unlimited actions with a tap, Stream Deck XL takes live production control to a whole new level. Instantly activate scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets, and more. Directly control your entire setup. And get immediate visual feedback to confirm your every command. Stream Deck XL integrates seamlessly with your favorite tools and platforms, including OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, OvrStream, VoiceMod, vMix, and StreamElements. All so you can easily power through your workflow, and engage your audience like never before.

