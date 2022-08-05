Hisense 2022 model A6 4K Google TVs hit some of the best prices yet with deals from $230

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on the 2022 model Hisense A6 Series 4K Smart Google TVs. You can land the 55-inch version for $288 shipped. Regularly $600 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $290, this model has sat in the $320 range at Amazon over the last few months and is now down to the lowest price we have tracked there. Delivering an affordable 4K smart TV solution for bedrooms, kitchens, and more, it features the Google TV ecosystem for direct access to loads of apps and streaming services as well as the Dolby Vision game mode, Google Assistant voice commands, built-in Chromecast streaming, and HDR10. You’ll also find three HDMI inputs, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for more deals on the rest of the Hisense A6 Google TVs.

More Hisense 2022 A6 4K Google TV deals:

If you’re looking for a higher-end solution with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rates, and more, dive into our recent coverage of the 2022 Samsung lineup. Best Buy is now throwing in up to $550 in gift cards on top of marked down listings on a range of the brand’s mini-LED models. Get a closer look in this week’s roundup.

Hisense 2022 A6 4K Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense A6 series adds more picture quality enhancements and an operating system upgrade for the perfect 4K fit for consumers looking for options and affordability. Adding FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A6 series at pace with next generation game consoles. The A6 series also maintains DTS Virtual:X audio technology and Chromecast built in for fuller audio and video casting capabilities. These advancements are available in all sizes and position the A6 series as the “go to” Hisense television for the perfect 4K fit.

