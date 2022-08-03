Best prices yet hit Samsung’s 2022 4K TVs at up to $1,550 off with gift cards, deals from $1,200

Amazon and Best Buy have now launched a notable series of deals on the 2022 model Samsung 4K TV lineup. First up, you’ll find the Samsung 55-inch Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Smart TV for $1,597.99 shipped. However, the regularly $1,900 is now marked down to $1,599.99 shipped at Best Buy with a FREE $160 gift card attached. That’s as much as $460 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the Quantum mini-LED 4K panel, it features HDR 32x, Dolby Atmos, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. From there, you’ll find support for Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, and the SmartThings platform alongside Bluetooth 5.2 and an anti-glare treatment for a wider viewing angle. Head below for additional deals on the Samsung 2022 4K TV lineup with up to $1,550 in savings.

You’ll find some additional deals below on the Samsung 2022 lineup. While we are seeing some solid pricing at Amazon, additional gift cards offers are starting to pop up on the slightly more expensive Best Buy pricing to deliver even better total values with the highlight offers listed below:

Alongside this Prime Day-worthy pricing on the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote, a more affordable home entertainment center display comes by way of the ongoing deal on VIZIO’s 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV. Still sitting at $298, this model delivers a ton of value for the price and you can get a closer look at the specs in our previous coverage.

Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K mini-LED TV features:

QUANTUM MATRIX WITH MINI LEDs: Brilliant details shine even in daylight; Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, it takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast

QUANTUM HDR 32X: Every detail bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance; With HDR 32X and its wide range of vivid shades of color, you’ll discover all the nuances in the latest movies and shows made for High Dynamic Range

NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR WITH 4K UPSCALING**: See all you enjoy upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution; The Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI based deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it to full 4K

