Hover-1’s Ranger Pro hoverboard goes nine MPH for eight miles per charge at $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Ranger Pro Electric Hoverboard for $149.99 shipped. Down from $250, this $100 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This hoverboard features dual 300W motors that offers enough torque to climb inclines of of up to 15 degrees and can travel at up to 9 MPH. There’s also a range of eight miles per charge, which is plenty to enjoy a quick ride around the block or to a friend’s house. There’s also built-in Bluetooth connectivity to deliver GPS tracking and the ability to listen to your tunes through the speakers in the wheels. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind doing all the hard work yourself, then the Razor A Kick Scooter is a great alternative. While you won’t be able to listen to your tunes while riding around with Razor’s scooter, sometimes it’s nice to get exercise while out and about. You can pick up this scooter at Amazon for $30, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that you can save $100 on YardStash’s IV bike and tool storage tent that’s on sale for $90 right now. The deal will only go through today, so you’ll have to act fast in order to organize your outdoor gear.

Hover-1 Ranger Pro Hoverboard features:

Glide and groove in style with Hover-1 Ranger Pro Electric Hoverboard Scooter featuring step-on mat sensors, LED headlights, 10″ tires and powerful 300W dual motors that can reach a speed of 9 mph even on a 15-degree incline. Features a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to effortlessly connect your Android/iOS smartphone to play your favorite music. Download the Hover-1 Bluetooth App to customize your Ranger Pro scooter according to your needs. With a self-balancing design, this easy to learn scooter is perfect for kids, teens, and young adults as it provides stability and control to keep you upright.

