Pick up two RGBW solar-powered LED spotlights for 65% off at Amazon, now $12

LINKIND-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered RGBW LED Spotlights for $12.24 once you clip the on-page coupon and when you use the code BYT74BU8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, today’s deal saves 65% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While traditional solar spotlights only output a single white temperature, these deliver eight fixed colors including red, green, blue, yellow, purpose, cool white, and more. There’s even an auto-changing color option which will turn your house into a party spot. The lights are completely waterproof and are powered by the sun’s rays, meaning you won’t have to run any wires or change batteries either. Keep reading for more.

LINKIND Solar RGBW LED Spotlight features:

The RGB solar landscape spotlights provide various color selections in both dynamic and static status including 8 fixed colors 1 auto changing color. Short press the button, the light will run through 8 fixed colors in turn: Red, Green, Blue, Lemon Yellow, Purple, Cyan, Rainbow, and Cool White. Long press the button for 2s, the light will switch to Color Cycling Mode.

