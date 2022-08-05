Little Giant’s 22-foot Velocity multi-purpose ladder steps down in price to $190 (Reg. $350)

Woot is currently offering the Little Giant Velocity 22-foot Multi-purpose Ladder for $189.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $353 for this same ladder and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. This ladder can convert into multiple forms, including a traditional A-frame, an extension, 90-degree/stair, and even trestle-and-plank if that’s required. You’ll find built-in wheels on one end that lets you just tip it and glide the ladder anywhere you need. It supports 300 pounds and has a maximum reach of 22-feet in extension mode while topping out at just over 13-feet when used as a stepladder. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt to pick up the Best Choice 4-step Portable Stepladder that’s available on Amazon for $65 shipped. Sure, it doesn’t have the same versatility or reach as today’s lead deal. But, at a fraction of the cost, you can easily keep this stepladder inside to help you reach the upper shelf or on top of the fridge.

Don’t forget to pick up Sun Joe’s Portable Electric 1600PSI Pressure Washer that’s on sale for $63. This is the first discount we’ve tracked for this model and it saves you 30% from its normal going rate of $90. Pairing this pressure washer with today’s lead deal is a great way to clean up the outside of your home as we head toward fall as it extends your overall ability to get to hard-to-reach places.

Little Giant Velocity Multi-purpose Ladder features:

The Little Giant Velocity is constructed of a special alloy that makes it 20 percent lighter than any comparable industrial-rated ladder. The Velocity also includes several innovative new features such as the dual-pin hinge and the easy-to-use Rock Locks™ for quick adjustment. The Velocity can be used in many unique configurations as an A-frame, extension, staircase and 90-degree ladder, and with Velocity Trestle Brackets (sold separately) to form a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system. The Velocity’s wide-flared legs and aerospace-grade aluminum construction provide an unmatched feeling of safety and stability. The Little Giant Velocity is rated to hold 300 pounds on both sides and is a true two-person ladder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!