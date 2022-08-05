Momax’s 7.5W Wireless Charging MagSafe Car Vent Mount sees its first discount down to $19.50

Momax Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Q.Mag Mount2 MagSafe Wireless Charging Car Mount for $19.49 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon and use code 3JU2NFXE at checkout. Normally going for $45, this 57% discount marks a new all-time low price as well as being the first major discount we’ve seen for this mount. This charger will clip into your car’s air vent with the included buckle keeping the mount sturdy and supported. The included USB-C cable plugs into the charging base and wireless 7.5W charging can be toggled with a switch on the side if you would rather just have your phone held and not charged. You will find this mount will work with both iPhone 12 and 13 series phones with or without MagSafe cases. Head below for more.

At this price point or below, you are unlikely to find similar MagSafe charging mounts, especially with the support buckle featured above. You could instead go with this 3-in-1 Phone Car Mount for $12 but you will lose out on wireless charging. This mount can be attached to your windshield or dash with the suction cup and long arm or to a car vent depending on what you prefer. It can support a wide variety of phones in various sizes with its side arms and bottom support piece being adjustable. That bottom piece does have an opening so you can plug in your phone to your USB or Lightning cable for charging on the go.

Be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. You can head on over to our smartphone accessory deal round-up with options starting at $6 and is headlined by the 3-pack of Galaxy S22 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $6, a new all-time low price. There’s support for the smartphone’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the glass itself is made to 9H hardness to help protect from scratches and cracks.

Momax Q.Mag Mount2 MagSafe Charging Car Vent Mount features:

【Attach Firmly with Magnetic Design】Silicone surface, aluminum alloy frame with ultra-thin design. Simply snap-on and go that keeps your phone securely in place

【One-handed operation】Single hand operation by physical power control button. Super-easy and seamless usage and rotation friendly to view your device in any orientation.

【Upgraded Air Vent Mount】Navigate with ease by flexible adjustment on air-vent mount. Easy installation on air-vent mount

