Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack Galaxy S22 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $6, more

Milomdoi (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Galaxy S22 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $6.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally retailing for $9 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, saving 30%. Designed to protect your smartphone’s screen, these sheets of tempered glass are made specifically to fit the Galaxy S22. There’s support for the smartphone’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the glass itself is made to 9H hardness to help protect from scratches and cracks. You’ll not only get three sheets of tempered for the screen, but also two for your camera, which ensures your device is protected from all angles.

Fingerprint Compatible: designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 6.1 inch only, Perfect Support For Ultrasonic Fingerprint Unlock. Tips, for better use of fingerprint unlocking. After installing tempered film, you need to complete this step: open “Settings” → open “Display” → open “Touch sensitivity”, finally Re-record your fingerprint (We recommend the same finger recorded 2 times at different angles). In this way, you will get a perfect fingerprint unlock and super fast. Tempered Glass Features: made of superior 9H hardness glass, Always protect your phone from any drops, shocks, scratches, etc. Ultra-thin, only 0.18mm, brings high touch sensitivity gives “True Touch” feel and ensures fast responding performance. Super HD Clarity, It can perfectly maintain the original image resolution of the screen. 2.5D rounded edges, No scratching of hands. Does not easily take up dust and sweat stains.

