Tap into thousands of mind-bending documentaries with Curiosity Stream HD for $179 (Reg. $250)

Documentaries have emerged as one of the most popular genres over the past decade. Watching them has become many people’s favorite pastimes, and Netflix once seemed to hold a monopoly on being the vehicle by which to watch them. However, as Netflix continues to raise costs, it’s also losing once-loyal subscribers.

YouTube’s vast catalog of videos has always been a capable alternative to streaming services, but the platform’s in-your-face, unpreventable ads make for frustrating viewing.

CuriosityStream has emerged as a leader in the documentary space. This award-winning service offers access to thousands of the best documentaries out there. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream HD Plan is available for $179. That’s a savings of 28% from its MSRP ($250).

Millions of subscribers have already enjoyed CuriosityStream’s offerings, and new content is added every week. Customers will never run out of titles to view. The documentaries are streamed in HD (1920×1080), and they can be watched on multiple devices. Popular titles include “Planet of Treasures”, “Engineering the Future”, “Deep Time History”, and many others.

CuriosityStream offers an intuitive, sleek-looking interface, which further enhances the viewing experience. However, you can browse titles with multiple search tools to help you quickly find your favorite subject areas.

Thirty verified purchasers have rated this product 4.5 stars. It’s also received 4.7 stars on the Apple Store, and it’s rated 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. PCMag gave it 4 stars in its review.

“This deal is an incredible value, the content is great and always improving. They also put a good amount of effort into app improvements. I really enjoy that they have short series or longer documentaries to choose from,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Jason Manboadh.

CuriosityStream’s documentaries can be watched via web browsers, via Android 5.0 or later, via iOS 11 or later, or on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One, and other devices.

Documentaries offer more than just entertainment value. They can boost brain power and have helped affect change in the world. CuriosityStream is just what you need to take viewing to the next level. Purchase this deal today for $179

