This powerful remanufactured electric hoverboard is now only $130 (Orig. $230)

In recent years, hoverboards have become a really popular way to roll around town. If you want your own ride without breaking the bank, Hover-1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter Ranger is definitely worth your attention. Right now, you can get a remanufactured model for just $129.99 (Reg. $229.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you’re heading to the 7-Eleven for a few groceries or you just fancy cruising around the neighborhood, hopping on a hoverboard is way more fun than driving. These small electric vehicles provide a fun and safe way to get around — you just step on, and lean to accelerate, steer, and brake.

The Hover-1 is an impressive example of this technology. Powered by dual 200W motors, it allows you to zip around at up to 7 mph. Large 6.5-inch tires provide a smooth ride even on cracked roads, and the hoverboard can support up to 220 pounds. This is no child’s toy. With a range of up to 6 miles on a full charge, you might be able to include this beauty in your morning commute. While you’re on the move, bright LED lights ensure that you will be noticed by the passing traffic.

This two-wheeler even has a built-in stereo system — you can hook up your phone via Bluetooth to enjoy tunes on the go. The companion smartphone app also lets you control the LEDs and your ride height. This model has been rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on Best Buy, from 755 customer reviews.

You can grab it today for only $129.99 (remanufactured), saving a huge 43% on the original price!

