Anker’s eufyCam 2 Pro 3-Cam Kit integrates with HomeKit at new low of $350, more from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official EufyHome Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its security systems at up to 50% off. Leading these deals is the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security 3-Cam Kit which is going for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $490, this solid $140 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This kit delivers three wireless security cameras that can be placed around your home to monitor package deliveries and such thanks to the weatherproof design. You will also have up to 365 days of battery life, 2K video recording, and HomeKit Secure Video compatibility to boot. This HomeKit integration means you can use the human detection feature of the eufy cameras with Automations. Be sure to check out our hands-on review and head below for more deals.

More eufy security deals:

After checking out these eufy Security deals, be sure to stick around and head on over to our smart home hub for more on cameras, locks, lights, and more. With Amazon set to acquire iRobot, creators of the Roomba robot vacuum, we have rounded up our favorite alternatives such as Anker’s eufy RoboVacs and Shark options with self-emptying systems.

eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security 3-Cam Kit features:

2K Resolution: When it comes to security, the key is in the detail. See exactly what is happening in and around your home in crisp 2K clarity (1080p while using HomeKit).

Ready for Any Weather: With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2 Pro is built to withstand the elements.

Advanced Night Vision: The F2.0 aperture lens and high photosensitivity sensor allow for more light to be captured and for the total surface area monitored to be increased. The end result is superior image quality for your nighttime recordings.

