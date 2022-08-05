Amazon is acquiring iRobot Roomba, here are our favorite robotic vacuum alternatives

With Amazon looking to drop some serious cash to acquire iRobot, it seems like a fitting time to showcase some of the best robot vacuums out there. After bringing the Ring smart gear under its wings, Amazon has now announced that it will be dishing out $1.7 billion to acquire iRobot, makers of the high-end Roomba robot vacuum solution, in an all-cash deal. iRobot’s Roomba line has been a major player in the autonomous cleaning space for quite a few years now, delivering a series of notable tech to your smart home in the process. But over time, several other brands have given it a run for its money. Some of these are at even lower price points with equally successful results, especially for folks who are just looking for something to keep the floors dust-free without getting overly technical. With today’s acquisition announcement, we thought it might be a good time to highlight some of our favorite Roomba alternatives as part of our latest roundup of the best robot vacuums. Head below for a closer look.

The best robot vacuums – Roomba alternatives

The current-generation iRobot solutions range from $275 all the way up to $1,000, most of which also don’t include 2-in-1 mopping action and force consumers to invest in a separate machine. While there’s no denying the quality most Roomba models deliver to the space, we are still going to highlight some of the best robot vacuums out there for folks who don’t want to go along for the ride with iRobot over to Amazon. If you’re looking to replace an existing unit or have to go back to the drawing board after researching your next purchase, below are the best models.

Anker’s eufy RoboVacs

Anker’s eufy home gear lineup of products, much like the tech accessory side of things, has long since delivered great value for the money as well as a broad range of options varying in complexity to meet various needs around your home. Its latest flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid is an easy choice when it comes to the best robot vacuums out there. It delivers solid smartphone control and an intelligent feature set at a relatively competitive price tag, considering the 2-in-1 mopping action and regular deals we see on Amazon. It is currently marked down from the $650 list price to $400 shipped, coming in at hundreds of dollars below the comparable iRobot solution. You can get a closer look at this model in our launch coverage, and be sure to scope some of the deals we are tracking on the rest of the lineup below.

Best robot vacuums – Auto-empty without completely breaking the bank

While Shark’s models don’t tend to be as affordable as the Anker options above, they do bring several mid- to higher-end options with auto-empty action to a floor near you at prices that still undercut most of the premium options out there.

The current-generation Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base or the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL are both great models that deliver a more autonomous experience with the auto-empty bin action in the $400 price range. While the RoboVac X8 will also mop your floors, it won’t empty itself out for weeks at a time like the popular Shark options mentioned above.

I previously used a Shark model before I moved into a more compact living situation and was very much pleased with the job it did on the floors. While you will find some lesser-known brands out there for less cash, Shark’s models are easily some of the more affordable auto-empty solutions out there, especially on Amazon, and that is one of the main reasons they are appearing on our best robot vacuums list.

ECOVACS DEEBOT

On the highest-end side of our best robotic vacuums list is ECOVACS. This is a brand that almost solely focuses on the robotic cleaning space and has done so for years with its DEEBOT lineup. Ranging in price from around $250 (on sale) up to pricey flagship offerings over $1,500, it’s another notable choice that supports a wide range of needs, from smart to basic, with and without integrated mopping action, and more. You won’t find an auto-empty bin option from ECOVACS for as low as Shark, but we were big fans of its DEEBOT N8+ model when we had a chance to go hands-on with it previously for folks looking to score a higher-end machine.

Here are some of our top picks from ECOVACS to take a closer look at:

Best robot vacuums – Honorable mention

An honorable mention for our list of the best robot vacuums would have to go to Roborock. The brand has quickly become one of the most popular around here, delivering a wide range of models from beginner and basic to pricey and flagship with just about everything in between, much like ECOVACS and Anker. One highlight with Roborock, along with offering up much of the same technology all of the brands have latched onto these days, is that it quite often dishes up huge on-page coupons via Amazon to knock the prices down hundreds of dollars, especially during holiday seasons. But even right now you can score deep deals on its midrange Q5 model, for example. So it is always a good idea to give the Roborock options a quick look before you drop any cash.

In the end, these are the best robot vacuums out there from notable brands, but you’ll want to keep an eye on 9to5Toys regardless of which one catches your eye. No matter which one you go with, robotic vacuums can be pricey, and we keep track of all the deepest price drops on all of the brands mentioned here, and then some. We highly recommend waiting for a deal, and based on experience in the space, you probably won’t have to wait very long.

