ANYCUBIC’s Mega Pro 3D printer/laser engraver plummets to new low at $230 (Reg. $340+)

ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mega Pro 3D Printer and Laser Engraver for $229.99 shipped for Prime members only. Down from $340 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention on Prime Day by an additional $30. Taking things to the next level, this 3D printer not only leverages traditional FDM/extrusion technology to let you rapid prototype, but also includes an optional 1.6W laser for engraving. That makes it the perfect all-in-one device for DIYers and creators alike, as well as for those who just don’t have a ton of extra space for two machines that do similar tasks.

My go-to filament is OVERTURE PETG in black. I’ve bought several of these spools and each one is just as good as the last. Coming in at $18 on Amazon, I love that they ship fast and have a great print quality. Plus, there’s multiple color options to choose from, so if black doesn’t fit your projects, then there’s likely a hue which will suit it perfectly.

Did you see Creality’s latest product? It was announced earlier today and you’ll find that it upgrades the brand’s laser engraver with a new 10W module. It launches August 18 for $519 and should deliver a solid experience all around. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about the CR-Laser Falcon 10W.

ANYCUBIC Mega Pro 3D Printer/Laser Engraver features:

Mega Pro 3D printer is a multifunctional printer which based on the upgraded Mega S. This 3d printer integrates 3d printing and laser engraving functions to inspire your creative inspiration better!

