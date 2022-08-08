ANYCUBIC’s Mega Pro 3D printer/laser engraver plummets to new low at $230 (Reg. $340+)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonAnycubic3d printer
New low $230

ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mega Pro 3D Printer and Laser Engraver for $229.99 shipped for Prime members only. Down from $340 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention on Prime Day by an additional $30. Taking things to the next level, this 3D printer not only leverages traditional FDM/extrusion technology to let you rapid prototype, but also includes an optional 1.6W laser for engraving. That makes it the perfect all-in-one device for DIYers and creators alike, as well as for those who just don’t have a ton of extra space for two machines that do similar tasks.

My go-to filament is OVERTURE PETG in black. I’ve bought several of these spools and each one is just as good as the last. Coming in at $18 on Amazon, I love that they ship fast and have a great print quality. Plus, there’s multiple color options to choose from, so if black doesn’t fit your projects, then there’s likely a hue which will suit it perfectly.

Did you see Creality’s latest product? It was announced earlier today and you’ll find that it upgrades the brand’s laser engraver with a new 10W module. It launches August 18 for $519 and should deliver a solid experience all around. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about the CR-Laser Falcon 10W.

ANYCUBIC Mega Pro 3D Printer/Laser Engraver features:

Mega Pro 3D printer is a multifunctional printer which based on the upgraded Mega S. This 3d printer integrates 3d printing and laser engraving functions to inspire your creative inspiration better!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anycubic

3d printer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Review: A closer look at all nine minifigures in LEGO...
Review: LEGO’s Sanctum Sanctorum assembles the la...
Nespresso’s capable Vertuo Next coffee and epsres...
Refresh the upholstery, carpets, and car interior with ...
Pro iPhone filmmaking for less with exclusive deal on S...
Android app deals of the day: Game of Life, Chronos Pri...
Avid Power’s 900-lumen rechargeable LED spotlight...
Pad & Quill’s handmade linen 16-inch M1 MacB...
Load more...
Show More Comments