Creality updates CR-Laser Falcon laser engraver/cutter with new 10W module

Today, Creality, a fan-favorite 3D printer company, is updating its CR-Laser Falcon with a 10W module to deliver a more powerful experience all around. There are quite a few updates that come with the new CR-Laser Falcon Engraver, which includes 0.06mm precision, 12mm one-pass cutting depth, and easy operation. Whether you’re a DIYer, hobbyist, or maker, the new Creality 10W CR-Laser Falcon will be a great addition to your tool arsenal. Keep reading to learn more about this upgrade.

Creality CR-Laser Falcon gets a 10W upgrade

The Creality CR-Laser Falcon laser engraver isn’t a new product in and of itself, but the 10W upgrade is what’s being touted here. The current model of the CR-Laser Falcon features a 5W module, so doubling that delivers a much more powerful experience.

Leveraging LD+FAC+C-lens technology, the focal spot of the upgraded 10W laser here has a diameter of just 0.06mm. This more precise focal spot not only offers sharper edges and deeper cuts but cleaner engravings overall.

For example, the new 10W module on the Creality CR-Laser Falcon can cut through 12mm wood with one single pass and even engrave stainless steel, which are pretty notable for a smaller hobby laser like this. Of course, deeper cutting is possible with multiple passes. There’s a 400x415mm work area which lets you engrave or cut larger pieces. Plus, an optional riser kit is available which increases the engraving height to around 150mm, which is also pretty impressive.

The Creality CR-Laser Falcon delivers one-button control which makes it super simple to use. You can either connect it to a computer or use it offline with a microSD card, depending on where the system is located. Focusing is also just as simple; simply loosen the set screw, touch the protective cover to the focus block, and then tighten the screw. The amenities don’t stop there either. This laser engraver also has a built-in leveler, multilevel fixed focus block, and measuring scale on the axis profiles.

Creality’s latest CR-Laser Falcon with 10W Module will be available to purchase starting August 18 for $519. We expect the Amazon landing page to be updated closer to launch as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

This laser engraver/cutter will be a go-to for makers and hobbyist alike I believe. It has plenty of power to handle moderate engraving and cutting tasks, which are two things that every maker should have the ability to do. I’ve yet to personally pick up a laser system, but the CR-Laser Falcon with 10W module looks pretty tempting to add to my robot shop setup as it would pair perfectly with my CNC and 3D printer to deliver a full-package solution that I could use for making projects.

