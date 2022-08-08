Avid Power’s 900-lumen rechargeable LED spotlight falls to Amazon low at $20 (43% off)

Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 900-lumen Rechargeable LED Spotlight for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $35, today’s deal saves 43% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flashlight features a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts around two hours before it needs to be plugged back in. There are two main brightness modes as well, one at 900 lumens and the other at 400 lumens. In addition to high and low, there’s also a flashing/SOS mode which strobes at 900 lumens. This flashlight is also IP67 waterproof so you can use it outdoors even if it starts to rain. Keep reading for more.

If you only need a smaller flashlight, then we recommend checking out the OLIGHT I3E EOS. It’s available at Amazon for just under $10 and uses a single AAA battery to deliver up to 90 lumens of brightness. Sure, 90 lumens isn’t nearly as bright as 900 found in today’s lead deal. But, it’s also far more compact and easily fits in your pocket whereas the spotlight above is something that has to be put in a backpack to tote around.

Don’t forget that Kershaw’s Norad folding pocket knife is on sale for a new low of $48 right now. It has a drop-point blade and is perfect for bolstering your EDC as well. I’ve used Kershaw knives for years and they’re a fantastic choice if you’re looking for something with a lifetime warranty.

Avid Power Rechargeable LED Spotlight features:

With a long-lasting rechargeable battery (2600 mAh) built-in, this spotlight can be recharged more than 1,000 times, and the lamp beads life is up to about 100,000 hours. Made from special material including tough, impact resistant ABS and polystyrene, this spotlight can act as usual even after drops, bumps and splash. More importantly, IP 67 waterproof will let you work with no worry while hiking, camping, sailing or hunting. It is also practical for roadside emergencies. With a 10W ultra-bright LED, Avid Power Spotlight can deliver up to 900 lumens. This flashlight designed with three brightness settings: High (900 lumens), Medium (400 lumens) and Flashing/SOS (900 lumens).

