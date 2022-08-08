Contigo 2-pack steel travel mugs for $24, plus more back to college deals from under $10

Today only, as part of tis Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon has launched a back to college sale filled with travel mugs, Sharpies, and other dorm-ready home goods. For example, it is offering the 2-pack of Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs from $24.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find additional colorways on sale right here. Regularly $32, this 2-pack has more recently been carrying a $44 to $50 price tag and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. That’s $12.04 per travel mug. They are 16-ounce vessels made of stainless steel with vacuum insulation that keeps the contents hot for 5 hours or cold for 12. One-handed drinking with a push-button top, a dishwasher-safe lid, and the brand’s “spill-proof” Autoseal technology round out the feature set. Head below for more Amazon back to college deals.

Browse though the rest of the Amazon back to college deals right here. Starting from under $10 Prime shipped, you’ll find additional Contigo tumblers as well as a host of affordable kitchen goods, like coffee makers, toasters, and cookers, as well as cooler bags, garbage cans, food storage containers, and additional office supplies.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on kitchen gear and dorm-worthy cookers like Ninja’s regularly $199 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now down at $80 Prime shipped. While still not the most affordable option out there, this quite a lot of cooker for the price, especially considering it goes for as much as $199 in new condition. Get a closer look at the specs right here and dive into the rest of our kitchen offers as well.

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mugs feature:

Travel mug’s Autoseal technology is Leak- and spill-proof

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with thermalock vacuum insulation

One-Handed drinking with the push of a button

Easy-clean lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and locks for added peace of mind

Top-rack dishwasher-safe lid, hand-wash-only stainless steel body.100% BPA-free

