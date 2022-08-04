Ninja’s regularly $199 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now down at $80 Prime shipped (Refurb)

Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $79.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199 new and currently on sale for $179 at Walmart, today’s offer delivers up to $119 in savings and is $10 under our previous mention on this model. Just for comparison’s sake, the SP101 edition with dehydration features goes for $200 at Amazon. Today’s featured model includes air frying, air roasting, broiling, and baking functions as well as typical toasting action via the 1800-watt heating system at a notable price for a Ninja cooker. The 60-second preheat time is a nice touch and you’re looking at enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas or as much as 4-pounds of air fried foods. Additional details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable air fryer oven from a brand you can trust for less than $80 right now, especially something with as many cooking functions as the model above. But if you can make do with a standard air fryer, this 4.2-quart Ultrean is a popular option on Amazon that comes in at $48 shipped. Just don’t expect to get a whole pizza in there.

Check out today’s Calphalon cookware deals at up to $190 off on Amazon. Then go dive into our home goods guide for loads more kitchen and cooking deals including this ongoing offer on Instant Pot’s Dual Basket Air Fry Oven that delivers 8-quarts of total cooking space at one of its best prices yet. Get a closer look at the capabilities in our recent coverage right here.

Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven features:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Takes up 50% less space when you flip it up and away to store against your backsplash.

