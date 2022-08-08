Zhiyun’s regularly $489 WEEBILL-2 gimbal stabilizer bundle down at $299 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL 2 SE Combo Kit for $299 shipped. Regularly $489, like its currently fetches at Best Buy, this set up sells for $399 at Amazon right now and is now at least $100 off the next best price. This particular bundle also ships with a pair of tripods (one for underslung mode and the other as an extension grip or stand) and the case to lug it all around in. The WEEBILL 2 is a handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer to take your footage up a notch alongside a 2.9-inch flip-out color touchscreen display “to adjust settings, monitor your shot, and select certain functions, such as panorama, time-lapse, and motion-lapse, without having to resort to the companion mobile app.” You’re looking at 9 hours of battery life, 360-degree pan rotation, and compatibility with a broad range of cameras (“Rosette mount with a 1/4″-20 center thread on the side of the gimbal”). More details below.

If you’re looking for a smartphone gimbal, consider the DJI OM 4 SE. This gimbal stabilizer and tripod comes from one of our favorite brands in the space and delivers an iPhoneography solution at a far more adorable price range than the camera model above. Now listed at $99 shipped on Amazon, you can get a closer look right here.

Check out our hands-on review of the new “webcam king,” the Insta360 Link. But if it’s just a solid tripod option you’re in the market for, SANDMARC’s new metal pro edition handheld or full-size is a notable solution. We also had a chance to give this one a run for its money and were quite impressed with the overall quality. All of the details you need are in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-2 features:

The WEEBILL-2 handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer, designed slightly larger than its predecessor, supports up to 7.3 lb and features an Infineon sensor that improves stability and responsiveness, allowing for enhanced smooth operation. It has a built-in 2.9″ flip-out color touchscreen display that can be rotated to a desired angle and folded in when not needed. The touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, monitor your shot, and select certain functions, such as panorama, time-lapse, and motion-lapse, without having to resort to the companion mobile app.

