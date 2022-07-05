Tested: A closer look at SANDMARC’s new metal pro edition handheld or full-size iPhone Tripod

After SANDMARC unleashed its latest last month, it is now time for our review of its Pro Edition iPhone Tripod. Having had a chance to go hands-on with some of its other gear, we were excited to get a closer look at the latest iPhone mount. Ready for upright filmmaking and handheld action shots, the new metal construction on the SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition is looking to deliver a high-quality solution to just about any iPhoneography kit and it is now time for a deeper dive as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition review

A couple of weeks ago, SANDMARC unveiled the latest edition to its iPhoneography accessory collection with the Pro Edition of its iPhone Tripod stand. Compatible with a broad range of Apple handsets, from previous-generation iPhone 4 and SE models right through to the latest iPhone 13 series devices as well as “most DSLR and mirrorless” setups, it delivers a more professional-grade setup by comparison to the already available compact version. With a fully articulating mount rig alongside a 4-way telescopic body and tripod legs, it transforms from a sturdy handheld solution right up to an over 5-feet tall stand and shoot setup.

The quality-first brand, as exemplified by everything we have had a chance to go hands-on with thus far, is on full display with the SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition. The aluminum body and robust mounting options (includes the ballhead, Arca-Swiss plate, and iPhone mount) deliver a simple to use and rugged solution that can quickly take you from shot-to-shot with an “industrially built…pro-level” ball head for portrait and landscape orientation alongside quick adjustability for a wide array of photography and filmmaking applications.

Tripod – Compact Edition is lightweight, easy to pack up & is designed for the on-the-go creator who’s always traveling to capture the next shot. Tripod – Pro Edition, while still lightweight & compact, is a full-sized tripod with a longer extension height built for the serious iPhone photographer & filmmaker in need of a larger heavy-duty tripod.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Material: Aluminum

Maximum Height: 63.4 inches (161.1 cm)

Minimum Height: 15.35 inches (39 cm)

Weight: 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg)

Weight Capacity: 13.23 lbs (6 kg)

9to5Toys’ Take

The first thing that immediately jumped out at me when I unwrapped the SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition is the overall build quality. I didn’t really expect much less from the brand at this point, but it is certainly a high-quality metal build that appears as though it was going to either be much heavier or a much less rugged, completely hollow shell than it is. But both couldn’t be any further from the truth.

I’m sure there are far more pricey options out there, but at $200, the iPhone Tripod Pro Edition seems to strike a nice pro-level middle ground with a build that hits above its pay grade. It is easy to pick up and go while delivering enough heft to feel like it can handle outdoor filmmaking adventures or being swung around in its handheld orientation.

The telescoping leg adjustment is a solid and rugged-feeling experience with, at the very least, thus far reliable locking leg mechanisms and a versatile ballhead setup that is almost certainly going to stand the test of time – there are no complaints from me on the build and usability here. The whole thing unravels to its full-size setup and folds back up quite simply in less than a minute, ready for your next destination or to flip over into handheld mode.

The actual ballhead and mounting setup has also been a flawless experience in my time with the SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition, providing a versatile, 360-degree perch for iPhones, select GoPro models, and DSLR cameras. It is easy to loosen up and tighten back up into your ideal orientation – it supports both portrait and landscape setups with the included phone mount attachment in various ways (floating above the ballhead or off to the side). The iPhone grip features a sort of pull-out extending arm to handle a wide-range of devices across Apple’s current- and previous-generation (including thick protective cases or otherwise) stable of EDC machines. I guess If I had to come up with some kind of complaint here, I would have preferred to see thicker and softer padding on the inside of the grips that hug your iPhone, but the rubber covers are more than enough to leave your iPhone scratch-free anyway.

The SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition certainly isn’t the most affordable option out there at $200, but you get what you pay for here. And what you’re paying for here is a high-quality design actually feels like it should be even more expensive than it is if you ask me, and you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code to knock the total down to $180.

