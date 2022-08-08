LG’s 27-inch 4K IPS monitor with HDR10 falls to new low at $250 (Save $100), more from $109

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10 for $249.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Packing an impressive 27-inch 4K IPS display, this monitor also features FreeSync compatibility and has HDR10 support. You’ll find a 98% sRGB color gamut coverage here as well, which makes it perfect for creatives and gamers alike. For I/O, this display also has two HDMI and one DisplayPort so you can plug in multiple machines at one time. Keep reading for additional display discounts.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the ASUS 21.5-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor for $109. Down from $130, this marks the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year for this monitor and makes now a great time to pick it up. Sure, it’s not a 4K resolution or extremely high refresh rate. But, at 75Hz, it is a bit better than a traditional 60Hz display and the budget-focused price makes it an easy choice for multi-monitor setups.

Looking for a portable work setup? Don’t forget that the impressive LG gram 16-inch laptop is on sale for $403 off today. Coming in at $1,597 at Amazon, it’s down from $2,000 and ships with an i7 processor and 2TB NVMe SSD to make it a compelling option for working away from home.

LG 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor features:

27″ Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27″ Diagonal) Immerse yourself completely with phenomenal image precision and Ultra deep granularity that’s 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Features Enjoy Breathtaking Clarity 4K UHD (3840×2160) presents four times the resolution of Full HD with HDR 10’s industry standard for High Dynamic Range imaging. IPS with sRGB 98 percent True To Life Color IPS computer monitors help keep colors consistent at a wide viewing angle with reproducing 98 percent coverage of the sRGB color spectrum. Color Calibrated Helps maintain accurate color on the screen and prevent gradual changes.

